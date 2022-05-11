No Azerbaijani citizens on ship during fire incident in Sea of ​​Azov - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijani citizens, according to preliminary data, weren’t on the Turkish Aqua cargo ship where the fire accident took place on May 10 in the Sea of ​​Azov, near Russian Temryuk port, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The press service made the remark commenting on the information in the media, according to which there were 13 people - citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey and India on the ship which flew the flag of Vanuatu and carried grain.

The media said that one person died as a result of the incident and the fire was extinguished.