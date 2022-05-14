President Ilham Aliyev was presented with keepsakes on inauguration of Rize-Artvin Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in brotherly Turkiye for a working visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The presidents attended the opening ceremony of the Rize-Artvin Airport.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan were presented with keepsakes.

They then posed together for photos.

The ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Rize-Artvin Airport then was cut.