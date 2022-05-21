Statement of US Ambassador to Armenia encourages revival of armed clashes in S.Caucasus – US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Recent statement of US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy encourages a revival of armed clashes in the South Caucasus, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

In an interview to Armenpress, Ambassador Tracy noted that US recognizes role of population of ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’ in deciding its future, adding that the key to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus region is a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Karabakh conflict.

According to Tase, there is not a single US Ambassador, stationed abroad, who could have inflicted more damage, than the recent statement made by the US Ambassador in Yerevan.

“Ambassador Lynn Tracy is violating the diplomatic protocol that is clearly established by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Her recent interview with Armenpress illustrates once again her superficial knowledge about the current ethnic and socio-political situation in the Caucasus and is encouraging a revival of armed clashes in the South Caucasus,” he said.

Tase emphasized that Tracy has constantly used offensive rhetoric against Azerbaijan and undermined the territorial sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

“Such a harsh statement pronounced by Tracy is a legitimate source of turmoil in a convoluted geopolitical landscape and the US Diplomat in Yerevan is naturally excluding herself from participating in multilateral talks spearheaded by Turkey, Azerbaijan and other international, EU actors. Such a statement, against the current administrative and political map of Azerbaijan is a gross violation of International Law principles and is a solid reason for Ambassador Tracy to be relieved of her duties and called back to Washington for disorderly conduct. On multiple occasions Ambassador Tracy, has acted as a loose cannon, she has been furious against the national security of Azerbaijan and has harmed the ever fragile peace dialogue between the parties in South Caucasus,” he said.

Tase said that conceptually speaking, Ambassador Tracy refuses to acknowledge today's reality and this is a mistake on her part.