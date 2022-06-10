Azerbaijani commando units continue tactical-special exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Tactical-special exercises were held with the personnel of Azerbaijan’s commando military units in line with the combat training plan of the Azerbaijani Land Forces, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the area of a possible provocation by a sabotage group of an imaginary enemy was determined on the basis of intelligence data.

Having advanced into the depths of the operational area, the commandos successfully fulfilled the tasks of surrounding temporary shelters and neutralizing the imaginary enemy.

The main objectives of the exercises are to improve the tactical skills of military personnel in mountainous areas, as well as further improve the combat capability of the commando units.