Shusha media forum to boost co-op between media in Azerbaijan and beyond - analyst

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 23. The International Media Forum in Azerbaijan's Shusha is aimed at discussing and finding solutions to various global issues on the agenda, Former Adviser to the President of Serbia, Director for Policy Research, Analysis, and Publications at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy within ADA University Damjan Krnjević said, Trend reports.

Krnjević made the remark on the sidelines of the first International Media Forum on "Global trends and new challenges in mass media", organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency in Shusha city on July 22.

He expressed hope that the cooperation between various media both in Azerbaijan and abroad will benefit from the forum.

According to him, after the 2020 second Karabakh war, it became clear that it wasn’t sufficiently covered by the world media.

"The policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev contributes to Azerbaijani media outlets reaching the world level. The creation of such organizations as the Media Development Agency indicates that Azerbaijan understands that it still needs to solve the problem seriously and comprehensively, and expand cooperation with international media outlets,” the analyst said.

“In this sense, the creation of the Media Development Agency testifies to the desire of Baku to globally promote Azerbaijan and its media environment," Krnjević said.