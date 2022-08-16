Bilateral relations between Germany and Azerbaijan are very important for region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Bilateral relations between Germany and Azerbaijan are very important for the region also and for our countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany Ralf Horlemann, Trend reports.

"We have a very broad agenda and already a good history of cooperation. As you know German companies are broadly represented in Azerbaijan and I am sure that their activity will be even more large-scale. We have very good political contacts and high-level exchange of visits. Of course, we need to see what are the new opportunities. Because bilateral relations between Germany and Azerbaijan are very important for the region also and for our countries," the head of state said.

Touching upon the Azerbaijan-European Union relations, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out the special role of Germany in developing these relations and said: We are grateful for all support of our EU-Azerbaijan bilateral agenda which is also broadening and covers many areas. You know about very successful visit of Madame Ursula von der Leyen and very constructive negotiations we had.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that cooperation with the European Union has wide prospects in various areas, including energy, transport and transport corridors, trade and investment. Noting that the energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Commission has been launched, the head of state stated that this dialogue covers not only gas, but also oil, hydrogen, and electric energy, and said: Azerbaijan is transforming into a very important player on the energy market not only with oil and gas which was traditional, but also with electric energy, hydrogen in the future, petrochemicals all what we export. And we completed the major transportation infrastructure right on time.

The head of state expressed his hope that the ambassador will spare no effort in expanding the bilateral cooperation.