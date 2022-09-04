Azerbaijani President: Italy always strongly supported Azerbaijan’s rapprochement with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. “The relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are implemented successfully and our bilateral agenda is becoming broader. Of course, energy and trade are main parts, but not only. Yesterday, in the new building of our embassy we had an excellent ceremony of exchange of documents between ADA University and five leading Italian universities – Luiss, Bologna, Sapienza, Turin and Milano polytechnic universities. The Italy-Azerbaijan University is created, the building is being built and by the end of 2024 they will have excellent location,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Italian “Il Sole 24 Ore” newspaper.

“We operate actively with respect to the EU-Azerbaijan partnership. Italy always strongly supported Azerbaijan’s rapprochement with EU. Italy always supported our efforts to establish closer relations with NATO and, of course, energy security. Today this energy bridge of 3,500 kilometers, which unites Baku and Italian cost, is really a bridge of energy security and not only for Italy, because Italy also, I am sure, will be a country which will distribute further to Europe Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbons,” the head of state said.

“We have energy segment, economic and trade development. Italy is our main trading partner. We have education, culture, so many more areas. So, strategic partnership, the declaration is working,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.