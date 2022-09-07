Azerbaijani, German MoDs hold negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Negotiations have been held between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Germany, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani ministry.

The negotiations were held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in accordance with the "Program of bilateral cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany for 2022".

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in military sphere between the two countries, as well as on issues of regional and international security.