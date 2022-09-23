Azerbaijan-Israel air traffic agreement recommended for approval at Parliament's session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The bill approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel on air traffic" was submitted for discussion at the session of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, on September 23, Trend reports.

The MPs stressed that the new agreement would contribute to improving relations between the two countries.

Following the Parliament's discussion, the document was recommended for the discussion at the plenary session.