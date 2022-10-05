Press conference dedicated to European youth days takes place in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. A press conference dedicated to European Youth Days that will be held in Azerbaijan as part of 'European Year of Youth' took place in Baku on October 5, Trend reports.

Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, Country Coordinator of Young European Ambassadors Nazanin Javadova, European Youth Ambassador Leyla Taghiyeva, Project Director Idat Erdener and representatives of Azerbaijani media participated in the event.

The event touched upon such topics as the role of youth in society, the conditions created for the professional development of youth, etc.

Within the framework of the new EU campaign 'European Year of Youth' it's planned to implement 13 projects.