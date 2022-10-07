BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Armenia agreed to assist the civilian EU mission in carrying out work on the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This statement was made following the quadripartite meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

Azerbaijan, in turn, reportedly agreed to cooperate with this mission on issues that affect its interests.

Thus, the mission will begin its activities in October and continue its activities for two months. The purpose of the mission is to build confidence and provide support through the preparation of reports on the work of the border commissions.

The EU and France wanted to create a border monitoring mission, including Azerbaijan, and use it to enter the region. Azerbaijan objected to this. Because Azerbaijan is a country that values ​​its sovereignty. After a firm position was expressed, it was decided that the mission would operate only on the territory of Armenia.

Azerbaijan will cooperate with the mission in accordance with its interests. The border mission will help build confidence and contribute to the border delimitation process. By agreeing to this border mission, Armenia once again showed that it is not a sovereign state. This is a new and serious step against Russia.