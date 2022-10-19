Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shukurbayli-Jabrayil section of Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The 16-kilometre Shukurbayli-Jabrayil section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway has been inaugurated.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway and the work done.

The four-lane highway is 39.7km in length and 14m in width. The construction of six bridges on the highway was completed.

