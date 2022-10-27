Azerbaijani community in US demands urgent legal actions against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Azerbaijani community living in the US continues to appeal to the international community in connection with the mass graves found in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district and the Azerbaijani cities bombed by the Armenian armed forces during the second Karabakh war, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend on October 27.

According to the committee, appeals were addressed to Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, Front Line Defenders, Open Society Foundation, and other international organizations on behalf of the head of the United Charities for Azerbaijan Gunduz Tahirli, head of Azerbaijani Women of America (AWA) Lala Rahimova, diaspora activists Sevda Tahirli and Gunay Asgarova.

The appeals said that the Azerbaijani community in the US honors the memory of Azerbaijanis, whose graves in Edilli exposed another Armenian war crime, and civilians who died as a result of missile attacks by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani cities during the Second Karabakh War.

According to the appeals, the remains found in Edilli belong to Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Karabakh War, and the Armenian side still refuses to provide information about the fate of up to 4,000 Azerbaijanis and places of mass graves.

Besides, the appeals noted that 93 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, and 454 civilians were injured of varying severity as a result of the military aggression committed by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War.

Once again reminding the war crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people during 30 years of Armenian occupation, the appeal authors stated that Yerevan is trying to hide the war crimes from the international community.

The appeals once again stressed that the Azerbaijani community in the US strongly condemns these crimes against humanity and peace and that international organizations should not be silent about the commission of these bloody crimes.

The community representatives demanded from the international community to take urgent legal action to bring persons responsible for these crimes against peace and humanity, committed at different times on ethnic grounds, to justice.