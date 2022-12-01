Armenia recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan – Russian FM's sensational statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Armenia's endorsing the Alma-Ata Protocol at the quadrilateral Prague meeting resolves the status issue of Azerbaijani Karabakh without reservation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference on December 1, Trend reports.

"The Alma-Ata Protocol declares that all the USSR countries respect the inviolability of the existing borders. In other words, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was unambiguously part of the Azerbaijani SSR, and Azerbaijan, Armenia, France, as well as President of the European Council Michel, by approving this issue, decided the matter of how to approach the Karabakh status," the minister added.