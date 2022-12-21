State Committee for Work with Diaspora to expand propaganda of Azerbaijani culture in Turkic states (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora will expand propaganda of Azerbaijani culture in Turkic states, the committee’s chairman Fuad Muradov said within the second day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum held in Shusha on December 21, Trend reports.

According to Muradov, works of Azerbaijani literature are expected to be digitalized.

"It’s also important to create an online news bulletin which we’ll send to our colleagues. This will expand the awareness of the participants [of the forum]. For example, Azerbaijani eco-activists are holding a peaceful protest [against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to Azerbaijan's territory where deposits of mineral resources are illegally exploited by Armenians], but not all countries are sufficiently aware of this," he noted.

Besides, speaking about the strategy of the state committee for the future, the official noted that it covers such areas as media, social networks, and ICT.

"To achieve these goals, it’s planned to expand our technological capabilities on the internet," Muradov added.