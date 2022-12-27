Letter of Azerbaijani FM on situation on Lachin road published as document of UN Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Letter from Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed to the UN Secretary General regarding the situation around the Lachin road in connection with the illegal actions of Armenia was published as a document of the Security Council, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

The ministry said the letter draws attention to Armenia's attempts to politicize the protests of Azerbaijani activists on the Lachin road against illegal economic activities in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, calling it a "humanitarian crisis", and also provides detailed information about the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territory of Azerbaijan.

"The document provides information that, starting from December 3 this year, representatives of state structures of Azerbaijan held negotiations with the command of the peacekeeping contingent regarding the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, the environmental and other consequences arising from this, and, despite the agreement reached, obstacles were created for admission on December 10 of representatives of Azerbaijan to the indicated regions.

The letter emphasizes that there are no restrictions on the movement of cars on the Lachin road, the Azerbaijani protesters have no intention of stopping traffic on the road, on the contrary, they are ready to facilitate the movement of civilian vehicles, in particular ambulances, and the Azerbaijani side has taken steps to encourage dialogue with local Armenian residents.

The letter states that the Azerbaijani side is constantly fulfilling its obligations, while the Armenian side is grossly violating the tripartite statement and using the Lachin road for illegal military operations, and also speaks of the grave consequences of the current mine threat. Since the end of the Patriotic War of 2020, 276 of our citizens have suffered from mine explosions, and 35 of the 46 dead were civilians," the ministry said.

The letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General and issued as a document of the Security Council can be found here: https://documents-dds-ny.un.org/doc/UNDOC/GEN/N22/761/23/PDF/N2276123.pdf?OpenElement