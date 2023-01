BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The first meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization's Permanent Representative Council for the 2023 year was held today in Tehran, Azerbaijani embassy in Iran wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

