Azerbaijani military doctors carry out surgical procedures in Turkish quake-hit Kahramanmaras province (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijani Army’s military doctors, sent to Türkiye following the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, continue providing medical aid in quake-hit Kahramanmaras, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Azerbaijani military medical personnel successfully performed seven more surgical procedures and provided outpatient assistance to 41 earthquake-affected people in conjunction with representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces.

A total of 17 surgeries were performed, and 134 earthquake victims were examined and provided with ambulatory care by the Azerbaijani Army’s medical personnel, sent to Türkiye.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 18,991 people have been killed, and 75,523 have got injured in the quake.