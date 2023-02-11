Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid plane off to quake-hit Türkiye, by order of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Another aircraft carrying humanitarian aid, upon instructions from Azerbaijan's First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, took off for the quake-struck Türkiye, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance includes the delivery of additional equipment required for the quake victims, including tents with heaters inside, generators, radiators, outdoor and diesel heaters, as well as search and rescue support supplies.

Aid sent with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerenergy OJSC, and Azerishig OJSC will be delivered to the disaster areas.

On February 9, following the order of Mehriban Aliyeva, the first aircraft with humanitarian aid was sent to Türkiye. The Foundation's employees sent to the fraternal country delivered various medicines, medical supplies, equipment, and warm clothes for the earthquake victims.