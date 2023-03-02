WHO director general appreciates Azerbaijan's chairmanship in Non-Aligned Movement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. I highly appreciate Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19, Trend reports.

Ghebreyesus said that all the countries of the world can learn lessons from the experience of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"The collective experience of the Non-Aligned Movement helps the World Health Organization build a safer world. The Non-Aligned Movement plays a crucial role in fighting the pandemic and solving such issues, as well as preventing them in the future. I highly appreciate Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, and express my gratitude," he said.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.