Azerbaijani, Sudan FMs hold meeting within NAM Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Sudanese colleague Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, visiting the country, within the framework of the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact (NAM) Group on fighting against COVID-19, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the bilateral and multilateral agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region.

Bayramov stressed the importance of political dialogue, mutual visits in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan, as well as cooperation within the framework of multilateral platforms.

He noted with satisfaction that Sudan supports the position and initiatives of Azerbaijan within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and NAM.

Al-Sadiq Ali congratulated Azerbaijan on its successful NAM chairmanship and noted that holding the NAM summit is one of the important initiatives put forward under Azerbaijan's chairmanship in this organization.

The ministers also exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.