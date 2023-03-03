Azerbaijan relocates ten more families to liberated Aghali village in Zangilan (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 3. The next stage of resettlement of residents to the liberated Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district has been implemented, Trend reports.

At this stage, a total of 20 families (94 people) returned to their native lands.

Out of the total number of families, 10 families (50 people) were relocated on February 28, while the other 10 families (44 people) have been resettled today.

Responsible public authorities will provide residents with employment following their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in various government agencies, catering facilities, construction companies, a garment factory, etc.

The relocated population has all the necessary infrastructure – a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, and catering facilities. The resettlement process is expected to continue in the coming months as well.