BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The movement of a convoy carrying out illegal military transportation along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road was once again noticed today, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijani technical surveillance equipment recorded the movement of one ZTR-82A combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent, three KamAZ awning vehicles and a KamAZ vehicle with a fuel tank belonging to Armenians.

Will be updated