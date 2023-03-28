BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. We are opening a road from Goygol district to Eastern Zangezur, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"The process of rebuilding the Kalbajar-Lachin road has started. I personally drove from Kalbajar to Lachin, and although the distance is not very large, the road is extremely difficult and dangerous. It is almost impossible to use the current road. People who lived in those regions during the Soviet era might remember quite well that the road was very difficult. In many cases, it was a winding road, and it was very dangerous. This is why we are rebuilding this road. Many tunnels will be built. In general, most of our tunnels are located in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, and the length of the tunnel passing under Mount Murov will be about 12 kilometers. So we are opening a road from Goygol district to Eastern Zangezur. At the same time, the construction of the Gubadli-Lachin road is in full swing," President Ilham Aliyev said.