Chinese Hebei province hosts concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. A "Concert of Azerbaijani-Chinese Friendship" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, was held in the city of Langfang in the Chinese province of Hebei, Trend reports.

The concert was held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the Silk Road International Arts Center in Langfang.

At the concert, the Gaitagi instrumental ensemble, led by People's Artist Enver Sadigov and accompanied by the Mirvari dance group, performed works by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikret Amirov, Niyazi, Vasif Adigozalov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Tofig Guliyev and other composers, folk songs and dances, as well as a traditional Chinese folk song; and Metin Jafarov, a student of the Aghdam Children's Musical School of Mugham named after Khan Shushinski, performed "Karabakh Shikastasi".

The performances of Azerbaijani masters of art were met with applause from the audience.