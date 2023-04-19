Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, April 19. Trip of the US and Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories has kicked off, Trend reports.

The trip has been organized with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The main goal of organizing this trip is to convey information about the history, culture of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani realities to the international community, including the public representatives of Israel and the US.

The delegations will visit the Khudafarin bridge, and then continue their trip in the city of Shusha.