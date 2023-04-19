Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 19 April 2023 14:47 (UTC +04:00)
Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
Read more

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, April 19. Trip of the US and Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories has kicked off, Trend reports.

The trip has been organized with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The main goal of organizing this trip is to convey information about the history, culture of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani realities to the international community, including the public representatives of Israel and the US.

The delegations will visit the Khudafarin bridge, and then continue their trip in the city of Shusha.

Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)
Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)
Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)
Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)
Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)
Trip of US, Israeli delegations to Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more