Politics Materials 4 May 2023 21:49 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan over school shooting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to Pakistan in connection with the shooting at a school in the city of Kurram, the ministry wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The news on the horrifying shooting at the school in Kurram, Pakistan shocked & deeply saddened us. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the killed & wish speedy recovery for injured. Our solidarity & support is with brotherly & friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the publications says.

