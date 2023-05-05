Burning of Azerbaijani flag in Yerevan left unpunished - Armenian vandalism in spotlight of Ukrainian media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Leading media outlets from Ukraine have highlighted the event of April 14, when Azerbaijani flag was set on fire at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, Armenia, Trend reports.

As "KP (Komsomolskaya Pravda) in Ukraine" newspaper writes in its article, moreover, on April 23, During the flare march in Yerevan, the flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan were burned with complete impunity.

Later, provocative leaflets calling for international aggression appeared on residential and administrative buildings in the very center of the Armenian capital, near Republic Square. The leaflets depict the burning flags of three countries: Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Israel with the inscription saying "We have common enemies", the publication noted.

Meanwhile, following the event occurred on April 14 in Yerevan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement strongly condemning this act.

"The Armenian side should at once bring to justice the person who committed this hate crime. This action is a gross violation of the rules of conduct at sports competitions adopted by the International Weightlifting Federation, the International Olympic Committee, and other relevant international organizations. We call upon the Armenian side to take appropriate penalties against the organizers within the rules," the statement said.