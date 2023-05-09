Roots of Peace humanitarian organization eyes partnership with Azerbaijan's ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Roots of Peace humanitarian organization seeks partnership with Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in order to assist with the mine clearance process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Heidi Kuhn, Founder and CEO of the organization said during her visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports.

"I am so grateful to the courage of ANAMA, these brave de-miners who come out each and every day to clear these beautiful lands from mines. Today I have the honor of detonating one more landmine from the face of the earth, one more landmine from Karabakh, so we can restore the beauty of this area," she said.

According to her, this is the second time she visits Azerbaijan's liberated territories. During her first visit, which occurred in March 2022, she participated in the denotation of 10 anti-tank mines.

She also noted the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan.

"I am so beyond impressed by this airport and all the construction work going on the site. I look forward to coming back for the third time," Heidi Kuhn added.

Furthermore, Heidi Kuhn also addressed Azerbaijani mothers on the occasion of the upcoming Mother's Day.

"I am standing here today committed to the people of Azerbaijan, the mothers, the sisters, and the grandmothers who hold children, who have lost their limbs, eyes, or arms to the devastation of war. This is the week of mothers, but no mother should have to take care of their children running through minefields," she said.

Today, the visit of Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace Heidi Kuhn (a humanitarian-nonprofit organization founded in September 1997) created for the purpose of de-mining and restoration of territories affected by the war, has begun. The visit was organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF).

During the visit, Heidi Kuhn is accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of the ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov, President of IEPF Umud Mirzaev, and special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (with the exception of the Shusha region).

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.