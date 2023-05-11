100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev widely covered by Bulgarian press

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev has been widely covered by the Bulgarian press, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria told Trend.

Information about the unprecedented merits of the founder of the modern Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, to the country and people was presented on various news sites of Bulgaria.

The articles say that Heydar Aliyev was a genius of public administration, had foresight, rich management experience and political wisdom.

According to the the articles, thanks to the comprehensive reforms initiated by the national leader, independent Azerbaijan could become a modern and dynamically developing strong country, and the energy strategy of Heydar Aliyev not only contributed to the prosperity of Azerbaijan, but also served as the basis for the recognition of the country as a reliable partner at the international level.

Moreover, the internal policy of Heydar Aliyev has brought stability to Azerbaijan, while the external policy has brought many friends and partners, and Bulgaria is one of them.