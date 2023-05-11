Armenia deploying additional military forces, equipment in Zod direction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Armenian Armed Forces are deploying additional military forces and equipment in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar district, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Thus, the Armenian side is trying to pave the way for another provocation. We reiterate that the entire responsibility for the tension in the region lies with the leadership of Armenia," the ministry said.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement. As a result of target fire, serviceman of Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head.

Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenian troops are making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement have carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions.

The Azerbaijan Army units took necessary adequate retaliatory measures.