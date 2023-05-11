Azerbaijan talks importance of expanding local mine action projects by UN agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Further expansion of the implementation of mine action projects by the UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan is important, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark during an event on the "Role of Heydar Aliyev in implementation of UN development projects in Azerbaijan".

"The key point preventing the rehabilitation of the liberated lands is the de-mining of these territories. This hinders rapid reintegration. The main issue facing us in the near future is the restoration of the liberated territories, and the return of our compatriots to our ancestral lands,” the minister noted.

According to him, entrepreneurs and investors are provided with the necessary state support in building a business in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, benefits are provided and important infrastructure projects are being implemented.

Jabbarov reminded that at the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19, held in Baku this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev put forward an initiative to add mine action to the UN agenda as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal.

"The Ministry [of Economy of Azerbaijan] has already prepared a draft sustainable development goal in this direction and submitted it to the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development," he added.

In February this year, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) launched a joint project “Support for increasing the capacity of ANAMA for the safe return of former internally displaced persons”.

The relevant document on the implementation of the project was signed on February 7 in Azerbaijan's Shusha city by UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Azerbaijan Nuno Queirós and Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov.

This project is expected to strengthen and expand ANAMA’s institutional capacity in policy and data management. It's aimed at joining efforts to clear mines from the liberated territories in order to speed up the process of the return of former internally displaced persons there.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia [following the second Karabakh war] up to date, a total of 299 people, including military personnel and civilians, have become victims of mines as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 55 of them were killed, and 244 people were injured of varying severity.