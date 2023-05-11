President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sends letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of 100th anniversary of birth of Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. I remember the words he said 25 years ago: “Azerbaijan is my heart. Azerbaijan is my breath. Azerbaijan is my whole life.” I am sure that this patriotic personality who saw the meaning of his life in serving his nation will be forever remembered.

I was privileged to personally know this unique person, this great political figure, the founder of the modern state of Azerbaijan, Heydar Alirza oglu. I learned political wisdom, restraint and the ability to think strategically from him.

Belarus cherishes the memory of your father, who laid the foundation of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between Minsk and Baku. It is quite symbolic that in 2023, which was declared as a “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan, we are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

I wish you, the true follower of your father's legacy, as well as Your Excellency's family, good health, happiness, tranquility, and peace and progress to the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.