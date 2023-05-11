Former Israeli PM sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Prime Minister of Israel from 1999-2001, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ehud Barak sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

Today’s 100th anniversary of your late father, President Heydar Aliyev, is a proper opportunity to look backwards proudly into the life story, achievements and legacy of a great historic figure, political and war leader and the man who became the father of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Along his life, in the KGB, through the power corridors towards the top group of the Soviet Union leadership, during the historic earthquake of the USSR collapse, in the internal struggle for power at home, and the infinite saga of fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh, future President Aliyev proved he’d been made of the right stuff for leadership under the toughest of conditions.

Strong and stable, alert and sophisticated, tenacious and determined, ready to act forcefully or negotiating, based on the flipping phases of reality, but always focused on his devotion and loyalty to the interests and destiny of the Azeri people and the emerging and struggling towards a thriving Azerbaijan.

Your late father gathered a huge respect among world leaders. I’m proud of being blessed to know him in person, vividly recall our meeting in NY during the world gathering of leaders under the UN auspices to celebrate the New Millennium. I was deeply impressed and enriched by our exchange and his clear, thoughtful and action-oriented grip on international geo-politics.

You should be proud of carrying his leadership legacy to further heights at the service of Azerbaijan and its people. I’m proud of being able to call you a friend and wish you and Azerbaijan a future of fulfilling your vision for your country.

God bless you

God bless Azerbaijan,

Sincerely yours,

Ehud Barak

Prime Minister of Israel 1999-2001"