Participants of Azerbaijani Parliament's special session visit Alley of Honor and Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The delegations invited to a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev visited the Alley of Honor in Baku, Trend reports.

Members of the delegations of parliaments from about 30 countries, the Arab Parliament, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, TURKPA (Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States), and the Inter-Parliamentary Union visited the graves of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers to them.

Then the delegations visited the Alley of Martyrs.