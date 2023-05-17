Activities of Heydar Aliyev make great contribution to unity of Turkic world - TurkPA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Heydar Aliyev made a great contribution to the unity and solidarity of the entire Turkic world, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TurkPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er said at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

He noted that Heydar Aliyev made tireless efforts for the sake of the unity of the Turkic countries.

Mehmet Sureyya Er stressed that the development of Azerbaijan's cooperation with other Turkic states, which was one of the most important directions of Heydar Aliyev's political course, holds an exceptional place in the country's foreign policy.

"The successful results of his purposeful activities have become an impetus for further steps in this direction," he noted.

"Today we can say with confidence that parliamentary diplomacy contributes to the further deepening of the development of relations between the Turkic states," added the Secretary General of the TurkPA.