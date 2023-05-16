Wise deeds of Heydar Aliyev - source of pride for Azerbaijani people, President of Arab Parliament says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Wise deeds of Heydar Aliyev will always be a source of national pride for the Azerbaijani people, President of the Arab Parliament Adel ibn Abdel Rahman al-Asumi said at a special meeting of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of great leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

He noted that thanks to the merits of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan has taken a worthy place in the world arena.

"Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Arab states. It is no coincidence that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was the first international organization of which Azerbaijan became a member. On behalf of the Arab Parliament, I want to say that we will make every effort to contribute to the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Arab states. The merits of the great leaders will forever remain in history, the peoples will honor them. The name of Heydar Aliyev will also forever remain in history, in the memory of the people," he added.

The Azerbaijani Parliament has held a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary since the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. The meeting was attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of national parliaments, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, representatives of 4 international organizations.