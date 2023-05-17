Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to Azerbaijan's relations with Italy - senator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to Azerbaijan's relations with Italy, head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan in the Italian Senate Marco Scurria said, speaking at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

He noted that Heydar Aliyev once brought Azerbaijan out of a difficult situation and laid the foundation for the development of the country.

"Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy have existed for more than 30 years. The two countries fruitfully cooperate not only in the energy sector, but also in other areas. Last year, the trade turnover between Italy and Azerbaijan exceeded 17 billion euros, and we hope that it will increase even more. Azerbaijan is a strong country with high international prestige," Scurria said.

The Azerbaijani Parliament has held a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary since the birth of Heydar Aliyev. The meeting was attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of national parliaments, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, representatives of 4 international organizations.