Azerbaijan approves law "On Electric Power Industry" (UPDATE)

First version published at 15:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On Electric Power Industry", Trend reports.

This law regulates relations arising between subjects of the electric power industry, consumers and state bodies (institutions) operating in the electric power sector related to the production, storage, transmission, distribution, supply, import, export and consumption of electricity.

Moreover, the law defines the legal, economic and organizational foundations in the field of electric power.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2024, with the exception of the provisions of Articles 39.2 and 39.3 of this document.