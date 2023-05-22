Armenia recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Armenia recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters, Trend reports.

The Armenian PM said that 86,600 sq. km of the territory of Azerbaijan, recognized by Armenia, includes Karabakh.

Azerbaijan has, on numerous occasions said, that the rights and security of the Armenians living in Karabakh will be ensured, as well as the rights of other ethnic minorities living in Azerbaijan, within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.