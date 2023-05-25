Azerbaijani deputy FM's visit to US wraps up (UPDATE)

Details added, first version was published at 17:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The US business visit of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, has wrapped up, Trend reports.

Mammadov was on the visit to the US since May 17, 2023, and held bilateral meetings there on May 22 through May 24.

According to the ministry, the meetings were held with members of the US House of Representatives Chuck Edwards, Pete Sessions, Don Bacon, Madeleine Dean, Adam Smith, Paul Gosar and others.

At the meetings, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US, the processes taking place in the region were discussed.

Members of Congress have been briefed on restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the problem of mines being faced by the country seriously impedes the return of former internally displaced persons to their lands.

The unfounded information that radical Armenian organizations operating in the US provide to members of Congress about Azerbaijan was noted at the meeting, as well as the nomination of unilateral resolutions by members of the US Congress in this context that does not serve the national interests of Azerbaijan, harm the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Opinions were exchanged on other issues of interest to members of Congress during the meetings.

Meetings of the Azerbaijani delegation were held at the State Department and the US Department of Defense within the framework of the visit. At the State Department, the Azerbaijani delegation met with First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Military and Political Affairs Stanley Brown, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson and Deputy Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Kara McDonald.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-American relations, regional security issues, de-mining of the territories of Azerbaijani liberated lands, as well as cooperation between the two countries in military-political, humanitarian and other spheres during the meetings.

The delegation also met with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper.

The sides discussed issues of defense, military training, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation between the Oklahoma National Guard and the military structures of Azerbaijan, and expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in the field of defense, including the fight against regional and global terrorism.

As part of the delegation's visit to the US, a round table was held with the participation of Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov and representatives of leading US research institutes - the Atlantic Council, the Heritage Foundation, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the US Institute of Peace, the US Navy Graduate School, the Institute for Middle East Studies and the Hudson Institute.

The researchers were provided with detailed information about the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional security, foreign policy of Azerbaijan, and exchanged views on these issues.

The delegation also held a meeting with the leadership of the American-Israeli Public Relations Committee (AIPAC) and gave an interview during the visit.

The sides exchanged views on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, including the contribution of Azerbaijan to the energy security of Europe, the processes taking place in Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, as well as negotiations on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, various aspects of the Azerbaijani-Israeli strategic partnership.

The delegation's visit to the US ended on May 24.