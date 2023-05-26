It is gratifying to see today’s level of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. It is gratifying to see today’s level of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, stated in the letter of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed to President of the Republic of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili on the occasion of the Independence Day of Georgia, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying to see today’s level of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia nurturing from the will of our peoples living in the conditions of centuries’ long friendship, good neighborhood and harmony. Mutual support and confidence, close collaboration, and large regional projects we implement jointly are fundamental factors defining our strategic partnership and alliance.

Today, there are good opportunities to further develop our mutually beneficial cooperation and enriching it with new contents, and elevating our partnership to the higher level that would serve to the prosperity of our countries and thriving of our region," President Ilham Aliyev said in the letter.