Azerbaijan & Heydar Aliyev on July 3: National Leader speaks on importance of role, responsibilities of Azerbaijani police

Having played a crucial role in Azerbaijan’s formation and development, Heydar Aliyev left an indelible mark in the history of Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan & Heydar Aliyev" – is a special project of Trend News Agency, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader, which will cover key events of Heydar Aliyev's work in the years of his leading Azerbaijan.

July 3, 2002. National leader Heydar Aliyev participated in a solemn event dedicated to the Police Day. He made a speech to the participants of the event, where he spoke in detail on the role of the police in the life of the state and society, outlined the tasks facing the police, their duties, and also pointed out the shortcomings and problems.

"The police, the internal affairs bodies are one of the main pillars of Azerbaijan. The police serve the state. It serves the state independence of Azerbaijan and every citizen of Azerbaijan. Therefore, this is our common holiday," Heydar Aliyev had said.

According to him, extensive reforms were being carried out in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the police.

"These reforms are part of the construction of a democratic, legal, secular state in Azerbaijan. Having gained independence, we immediately declared that our path is the path of building an independent and democratic state. We are following this path. This is enshrined in our Constitution. It is enshrined in hundreds, maybe thousands of laws and decrees adopted by us in recent years. In this case, all state structures of Azerbaijan must comply with the principles of a democratic, rule-of-law state. That is why we are implementing reforms in all areas," the national leader had noted.

“We are carrying out these reforms, including in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor's Office, the judiciary. It is no secret that in these bodies still exist rules, orders or established traditions left over from the times of the former USSR. Some of them meet the requirements of today, but most of them don't. Therefore, we are trying to raise law enforcement agencies, the police, the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the level of international standards. International standards are a state governed by the rule of law. We have passed a law on the police or adopted a law on the Prosecutor's Office. We have carried out judicial reforms. But we discussed for a long time before proceeding with their implementation," the national leader added.

“Some of our employees live with conservative thoughts. Thus, we have delayed the adoption of the law on the prosecutor's office for a whole year. It was not us who detained, but others. Why? Because some powers of the prosecutor's office contradict the norms of international law, these are the principles of the Prosecutor's office of the USSR. And the Prosecutor's office of the USSR relied on principles that had been formed since the time of Lenin. The people working in the prosecutor's office are used to it, and these provisions provide them with extremely great opportunities. Opportunities are not in the sense that they can better carry out their activities in the prosecutor's office, but in the sense that they can use more for their personal purposes," Heydar Aliyev said.

According to the national leader, the norms of international law were also being ensured.

"These reforms should be realized by all law enforcement officers. The new can develop only in the struggle with the old. If the new struggle is successful, then the old one gradually disappears. We have passed the law. You must obey the laws. But we also know that some still cannot grasp these laws. They still live with old thoughts. It may take some time for this to happen. But you should know that this is our only path, this is the path of reforms, and we will follow the path of reforms," Heydar Aliyev had noted.

“The current law on the police is quite perfect. He has greatly improved the situation of the police. The police are fighting crime and protects the rights of the state. But at the same time, the police protect the rights of every citizen. After all, a criminal commits a crime not only against the state. Moreover, there are very few people now who commit crimes against the state," he had added.

“The criminal violates the rights of another person and also commits serious crimes. Therefore, the task and duty of the police is to protect the interests of the state, implement state policy, protect the rights of citizens and ensure the safety of citizens so that they can live in peace," Heydar Aliyev had said.

The national leader had pointed out that lasting stability in Azerbaijan had become possible as a result of the decent performance by the police of their duties, and of the guarantees created by the state in connection with the protection of human rights.

"Five or six years ago, people could not go outside. At that time, they understood that anarchy reigns in Azerbaijan, so they need to take care of themselves. Today there is power in Azerbaijan, there are a state and a law. Social and political stability is ensured in Azerbaijan," Heydar Aliyev said.