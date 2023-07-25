Flagrant violation of human rights in Armenia rampaging

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Albeit Armenia carries on grossly violating human rights in the country, Western circles keep silent, Trend reports.

There are enough facts and documents proving this. More than 70 convicts died in Armenia from 2018 through 2022. These people were arrested during the specified period under various pretexts and afterwards died mysteriously. Freedom of speech is being violated in Armenia, life is under threat, and arrest has become a common means of punishment.

However, despite such strong pressure and persecution, despite the fact that human rights and freedom have been targeted, there are neither Western circles exerting pressure on Armenia in this regard nor international human rights organizations stating this to the political authorities of Armenia, who consider civil liberties as a threat to themselves and turn imprisonment into an elementary method of punishment.

Moreover, the West seems to turn a blind eye to the ongoing political repression by Pashinyan because, apart from the "My Step" block, no one's opinion is taken into account in Armenia. Considering that the West looks at the internal processes in Armenia in the geopolitical struggle with Russia and prefers to remain silent, it becomes clear why they are silent about this political anarchy in Armenia.

In addition, after Nikol Pashinyan came to power, the persecution of Armenians did not decrease but, on the contrary, increased. The number of arrests has also increased significantly. People are put behind bars based on their various motives. However, unfortunately, the West also acts here with its double standards and believes that there is no other person in Armenia who sympathizes with the West like Pashinyan, and therefore they turn a blind eye to his decisions.

Moreover, we have witnessed how Western international organizations yield to double standards and remain silent in connection with persecution and politically motivated arrests in Armenia during the 30 years of occupation. Today, we are also witnessing very serious persecution and arrests in this country against Armenians who want to reintegrate into Azerbaijan. Eliminating people who want to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship and sentencing them is a gross violation of human rights and freedoms.

The persecution and repression of its citizens by Armenians are no secret to anyone today. International organizations that have been trying to establish themselves as human rights defenders in Europe and the world for many years should avoid such double standards and gross mistakes, given their status. Otherwise, such a development of events will contribute to the fact that the existence of every Armenian who wants to live in peace, stability, and prosperity will end with a mysterious end. This, of course, can be the biggest blow to regional security and peace in the region.