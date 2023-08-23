Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry denounces remarks of Canadian Foreign Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. "We resolutely condemn Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly's voicing of allegations in reference to the Karabakh region targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at the event of the Armenian community a commentary by Aykhan Hajizada, MFA Spokesperson, on allegations made by Mélanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, during her speech at the event of the Armenian community, Trend reports.

The Canadian Foreign Minister has a history of making similar biased statements in favor of Armenian nationalism and separatist and revanchist forces in the region.

The Canadian Foreign Minister's baseless accusations against Azerbaijan and his refusal to condemn the oppression of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis or the nearly three decades-long occupation of its territory, to support the peace talks, or to call for the implementation of pertinent UN Security Council resolutions are both eloquent examples of Canada's partial stance.

Such declarations by Canada are intolerable and do nothing to promote regional peace and stability.

We once more demand that Canada desist from taking such provocative actions and respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.