Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets Croatian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Within the framework of an official visit to the Republic of Croatia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Croatian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Davor Filipovic, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on economic and trade ties between the two countries, as well as opportunities for cooperation in energy, information technologies, tourism, pharmaceuticals, demining, and other spheres.

The trade turnover between the two countries reached $1 billion last year. There are broad prospects for diversification and strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in these areas, as well as the importance of expanding contacts between the two countries in this direction.

In addition, the importance of holding a regular meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission for the promotion of economic cooperation, including the organization of business trips by representatives of relevant ministries in order to study and develop mutual investment opportunities in both countries, identify promising areas of cooperation, and expand ties between the business circles of the two countries, was stressed.

Croatian businessmen were offered the opportunity to take advantage of the favorable business and investment climate created in Azerbaijan and actively cooperate with colleagues from Azerbaijan. The importance of the Alat Free Economic Zone in this direction was discussed.

Moreover, Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan in the direction of expanding the potential of the Middle Corridor and gave information about the numerous favorable prospects for Croatian transit operators and logistics companies to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Middle Corridor.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the areas of cooperation of Croatian companies in the post-conflict period on projects implemented towards the restoration of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.