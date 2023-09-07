Yerevan refuses to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan and stop territorial claims - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, made on September 7, 2023, prove once again that Yerevan does not intend to sign a peace treaty and stop territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"Armenia's position is as follows: Armenia recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan if “the rights and security of the Armenian residents living in Karabakh are ensured within the framework of the international mechanism through the Baku-Khankendi negotiations," said the Western Azerbaijan Community.

According to the community, Armenian PM actually sets conditions for Azerbaijan by using such utopian ideas as "international mechanism". Pashinyan should not forget the outcome of him setting conditions for Azerbaijan after the Tovuz battles of 2020.

“Unfortunately, the Prime Minister of Armenia not only does not sign a peace treaty, but also aggravates the situation in the region. Pashinyan, with his appeal on the occasion of the "anniversary of the independence of the separatist regime", has once again damaged the negotiation process,” said the community.

“Armenia should completely withdraw the remnants of its army from the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, abandon gross interference in its internal affairs and start contacts with the Western Azerbaijan Community regarding the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral homeland. Azerbaijan, in turn, addressed the offer of dialogue to the Armenians living in Karabakh," said the community.