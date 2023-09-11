Azerbaijani Ombudsperson calls on int'l community to put pressure on Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva released a statement about Azerbaijani soldier Khayyam Eminov blowing up on a mine, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

According to the statement, mines laid on the lands of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces and Armenian illegal armed groups [which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] continue to pose a threat to people's lives.

"On September 10, at about 13:30 (GMT +4), the Azerbaijan Army serviceman, Khayyam Eminov blew up on an anti-personnel mine buried on the supply road of the Azerbaijan Army Units in the Aghdam district by a reconnaissance-sabotage group of illegal Armenian armed detachments," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, despite repeated requests, the Armenian side still refuses to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of the mined areas," the statement noted.

"The lack of influence of the international community, authoritative international organizations on Armenia in connection with mine terrorism leads to the fact that the Armenian side continues to commit such provocations, as a result of which people die or get seriously injured," the statement pointed out.

"I strongly condemn these provocations of Armenia and call on the international community to put pressure on Armenia in order to prevent mine terror that threatens the lives of our military personnel, as well as civilians, and to provide our country with accurate mine maps," the statement added.

The wounded serviceman was immediately provided with first aid and evacuated to a military medical facility.

Currently, the engineer-sapper units are conducting work on clearing this area.

Since the end of second Karabakh war, 306 Azerbaijanis have become victims of landmines and unexploded ordnance.