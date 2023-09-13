New York Association of Holocaust Survivors condemns Armenia's demonization campaign against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The New York Association of Holocaust Survivors has sent an official appeal in support of Azerbaijan to the world's largest centers for the study and preservation of Holocaust memory, Trend reports.

"We, Jewish Holocaust survivors, together with leaders of religious and community organizations, are asking You to support our cause - an initiative against cynical usage of Holocaust as a tool of foreign political propaganda, aimed at Israel's strategic partner - Azerbaijan," the statement said.

The members of the association noted that shameless use of Holocaust symbolism by Armenians is a "pure Holocaust depreciation and appropriation of the tragedy by those who place monuments to the Nazi collaborators in their capital".

Meanwhile, earlier, a total of 86 spiritual Jewish authorities from Europe, America, and Muslim countries, as well as numerous Jewish religious media outlets worldwide, voiced their objections to the exploitation of Holocaust symbolism by Armenian political figures, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which is a part of a campaign to demonize Azerbaijan.

On September 6, 50 leading rabbis, representing the largest association of Jewish religious leaders known as the Rabbinical Center of Europe, collectively composed an official letter addressed to the Prime Minister and President of Armenia. In this letter, they demanded an immediate and complete halt to the use of Holocaust symbolism in Armenian propaganda, stating that it should not be utilized for any political objectives.