Armenian PM aims to inflame situation in region - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's interview with POLITICO Europe, as well as statements made by him in recent days, once again show that he expresses contradictory opinions several times a day, does not pursue a consistent policy, does not abandon his territorial claims to Azerbaijan and now tries to disguise them, demonstrating at the same time interest in inflaming the situation in the region, Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Pashinyan's statements show that Armenia even in words puts conditions for recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity," the Community said.

Western Azerbaijan Community noted that Azerbaijan's policy towards the Armenian population of Karabakh, dialog with them is a purely internal affair of Azerbaijan, and these issues have nothing to do with Armenia.

Armenia should stop its rude interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan - This is a dangerous policy to follow, said the statement of the Community.

"The Prime Minister's opinion that "Armenia recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan because our allies remained silent" shows Armenia's true intentions and hypocrisy. One can conclude that if Armenia had received outside support, it would not have recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. This is coming from a state that at every opportunity flaunts its sovereignty, territorial integrity, draws "red lines", sheds crocodile tears, and conducts a vile slander campaign against Azerbaijan's sovereignty at the international level," said the community.

"It seems that Pashinyan is still under the influence of the racist, Azerbaijanophobic ideology that has been shaped in Armenia for 30 years. One of the main pillars of this ideology was the idea that "the Karabakh issue is solved because the Armenian people solved the Karabakh issue on the battlefield". The Azerbaijani people showed how the Armenian people "solved" the Karabakh issue - in 2020 on the battlefield during the second Karabakh war," Western Azerbaijan Community added.

The Community emphasized that by not accepting the invitation of the Western Azerbaijan Community to dialog and denying the right of Azerbaijanis to return, Pashinyan probably thinks: "we have solved the issue of Western Azerbaijanis".

"This is the wrong approach. Western Azerbaijanis are determined to return to their ancestral lands peacefully, and no one can prevent this," said the statement.